Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,530 ($55.58).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Intertek Group Trading Down 2.6 %

ITRK opened at GBX 3,943 ($48.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,892.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,075.58. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,485 ($42.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,788 ($71.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,154.64.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

