Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Sells A$9,421,500.00 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB – Get Rating) insider John Guscic sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.28 ($4.24), for a total value of A$9,421,500.00 ($6,365,878.38).

Webjet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Webjet alerts:

Webjet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.