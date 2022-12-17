Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $30,352,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $362.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

