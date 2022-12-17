Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $126,682,584.48 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 34,617 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $478,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 283,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,235,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

