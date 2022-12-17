Insider Selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Major Shareholder Sells $9,089,964.00 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $677.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 57.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 181,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 260,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,464,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 466,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 161,817 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

