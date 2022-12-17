Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $1,088,001,900.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.04 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

