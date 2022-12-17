Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,900,651.00 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Stock Up 0.3 %

HRI stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

