Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Sells $54,671,522.76 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.68 and its 200-day moving average is $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RH

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

