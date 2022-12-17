Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $93.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.10.
A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Ameren stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
