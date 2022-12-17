Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $128,733,317.30 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.