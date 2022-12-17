Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $540,202,750.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.04 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

