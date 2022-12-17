Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,483 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

CTIC stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

