Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $83,025,924.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

