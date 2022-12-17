Insider Buying: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Buys $10,000,016.70 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
DYN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.