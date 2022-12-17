Insider Buying: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Buys $10,000,016.70 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

DYN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

