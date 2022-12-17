Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $116.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

