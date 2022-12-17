National Express Group (LON:NEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $151.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 153.80 ($1.89), with a volume of 923395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.60 ($1.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The stock has a market cap of £867.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.29.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

