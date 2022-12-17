Reviewing Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Rating) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LDK Solar and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

Everspin Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.22%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies 14.68% 28.84% 20.22%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares LDK Solar and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 1.98 $4.34 million $0.45 11.91

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

