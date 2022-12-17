Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $113.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.38.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,588. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 360,540 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile



Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

