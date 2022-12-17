Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $140.43 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

