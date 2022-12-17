Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Target Price at GBX 734.60

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.60 ($8.61).

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.42) to GBX 950 ($11.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.39) to GBX 825 ($10.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($10.06) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 638.50 ($7.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 646.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.96. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.38).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

