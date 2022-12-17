Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.