Brokerages Set Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Price Target at $134.00

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

WTS stock opened at $144.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $198.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.