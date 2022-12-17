Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.01.
CLOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.83. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.
Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
