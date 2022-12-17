CLSA Begins Coverage on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

CLSA started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Zhihu Stock Performance
Shares of ZH stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
Institutional Trading of Zhihu
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
See Also
