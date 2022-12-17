CLSA Begins Coverage on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

CLSA started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Zhihu Stock Performance

Shares of ZH stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

About Zhihu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $106,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

