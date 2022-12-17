Robert W. Baird Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $155.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $117.32.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

