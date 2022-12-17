United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.87.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.