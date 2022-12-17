Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.63.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Up 0.2 %

UWMC stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.19.

UWM Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UWM

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.