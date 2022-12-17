Craig Hallum Increases Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $80.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

AGYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.07 and a beta of 1.01. Agilysys has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $82.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Agilysys by 29.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

