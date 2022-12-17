Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GRNNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($11.79) to €9.10 ($9.58) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.75 ($12.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.28.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

