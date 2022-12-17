Raymond James Lowers Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGDPF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Marathon Gold Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of MGDPF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

