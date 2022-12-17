JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Price Target to GBX 140

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ferrexpo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.