Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

