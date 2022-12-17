Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

