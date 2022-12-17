Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to SEK 65 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 69 to SEK 65 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.53. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

