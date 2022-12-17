Societe Generale Cuts Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €200.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €201.50 ($212.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

