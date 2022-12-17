KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNYJY. Barclays dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €46.00 ($48.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($54.74) to €53.00 ($55.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

