Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

