Societe Generale Trims Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Target Price to €320.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from €326.20 ($343.37) to €320.00 ($336.84) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MURGY. Bank of America lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($268.42) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($322.11) to €316.00 ($332.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.75.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.