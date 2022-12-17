JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($50.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.17) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,480.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

