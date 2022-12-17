Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

PNFP opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

