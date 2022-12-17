Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

