Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $757.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $667.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.70. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

