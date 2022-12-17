Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $486.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.35 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,001,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 213,317 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 175.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 226,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.