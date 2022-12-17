Morgan Stanley Cuts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $35.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.18.
Corning Trading Down 1.5 %
Corning stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.
Corning Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.
Institutional Trading of Corning
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corning (GLW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.