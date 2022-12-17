F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $190.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of FFIV opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. F5 has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 24,925.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in F5 by 44.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

