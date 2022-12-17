Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $136.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VC opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Visteon by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.