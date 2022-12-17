Block’s (SQ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.98.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $171.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,073 shares of company stock worth $22,925,340 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.