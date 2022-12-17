Altus Power (AMPS) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Altus Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s rivals have a beta of -0.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.34% 4.28% 0.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 590 3486 3248 64 2.38

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.37%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -328.84 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.51

Altus Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altus Power rivals beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

