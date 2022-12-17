BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $120.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,013,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 233,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

