Oppenheimer Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $34.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRZE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.64.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 264,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,877 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Braze by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Braze by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 86,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.