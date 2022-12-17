Oppenheimer Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $34.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRZE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.64.
Braze Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Braze by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Braze by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 86,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
