Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $46.00 at JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 37,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,307,658.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 649,038 shares in the company, valued at $22,794,214.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 264,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,877 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.